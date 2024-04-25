3 Browns on the Trade Block on Draft Day
The NFL Draft is always full of surprises but who could be headed out of Cleveland on draft day?
2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
The Browns made sure to add quality backups behind Deshaun Watson this year. They didn't want to have the same issue in 2024 like they did last year when they had to pivot and sign Joe Flacco.
This offseason they brought in Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley into the QB room even with Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the squad. The former UCLA product was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft but struggled immensely as a rookie.
Thompson-Robinson finished the year completing 53.6% of his passes for 440 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions. His year was cut short after he was placed on IR after suffering a hip injury.
The Browns can fetch a Day 3 pick if they want to move on from Thompson-Robinson. He's only 24 years old but teams around the league could look at him as a nice developmental piece for the future.
With Winston and Huntley on the roster, Cleveland has the luxury of moving on from Thompson-Robinson.
3. Nyheim Hines, RB
This one might be a little bit of a surprise. In March the Browns signed Nyheim Hines to a one-year deal, worth up to $3.5 million but only $850,000 is fully guaranteed.
That wasn't the only addition they made to the backfield as Nick Chubb is rehabbing his way onto the field. Cleveland signed D'Onta Foreman to a one-year, $2 million deal. The backfield now consists of Chubb, Hines, Foreman, Jerome Ford, John Kelly Jr., and Pierre Strong Jr.
Obviously, all these guys won't make the 53-man roster and someone will be the odd man out. Hines might be the guy who can actually fetch some value on the trade market.
Hines is a change-of-pace running back who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. In his six-year career, the NC State product has recorded 1,202 rushing yards, and 240 receptions for 1,778 receiving yards with 18 total touchdowns.
Teams are always looking for a veteran running back and the Browns may be able to get some Day 3 compensation in exchange for Hines.
