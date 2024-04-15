3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice heading into the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Jedrick Wills, OT
The former first-round pick out of Alabama has been treading thin ice for quite some time. At least, that's what it feels like.
Wills has not lived up to his first-round billing in recent years, though the Browns have decided to at least buy into his 5th year and see if they can still extract the best out of him. Wills had the final year of his contract restructured so the Browns could get some cap relief in 2024, even with his roster spot assured for 2024, perhaps his starting job will be in some jeopardy.
Wills hasn't played well enough to justify being handed the starting job in 2024. Even before going down with a kneei njury last season, Wills only managed to earn a 54.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. That was the worst mark of his career, and he's graded out below 63.0 in three of four his four seasons.
The Browns could absolutely look to draft his replacement with their second-round pick (54th overall). This year's class of offensive tackles is outstanding, and Cleveland might be able to benefit from that.
Players like Kingsley Suamataia of BYU, Brandon Coleman of TCU, Patrick Paul of Houston, Roger Rosengarten of Washington, and even Blake Fisher of Notre Dame could all be options to be drafted by the Browns in round two and possibly take Jedrick Wills' starting job, even as rookies.