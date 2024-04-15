3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice heading into the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Greg Newsome II, CB
Maybe Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II wants to be on thin ice heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns have two outstanding starting outside cornerbacks in Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. There's not going to be room for Greg Newsome on the payroll much longer, and Newsome is going to get cheated of his true value as a player if he is constantly staying in the slot.
NFL slot corners just don't get paid as much as guys who play on the outside, even though their value to the team is substantial with teams spending 70 percent of the season (or more) in the nickel alignment these days. Newsome has tremendous value, but the fact that he's likely on "thin ice" heading into the 2024 NFL Draft is probably good news for him.
The Browns simply need to find the right trade partner and the right team to come along and give them proper value for his services. Newsome had a pair of interceptions last year -- the first two interceptions of his NFL career -- and he's only allowed 59.2 percent of passes thrown into his coverage to be completed over his first three years in the NFL.
The Browns should be able to get at least a third-round pick for Newsome in a trade.
