3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into Week 2
There are still 16 more games left to play, but the Cleveland Browns were embarrassed in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys 33-17 on their home field. It doesn't get much worse than that to start off a season, but luckily for the Browns, there is plenty of time to change and correct course.
Unfortunately, some of us saw this coming in a way. The Browns were 11-6 last year and even won a playoff game with Joe Flacco at the helm, but it felt more like catching lightning in a bottle and nobody knew exactly what to expect from Deshaun Watson since the guy has only played in 12 games (now 13) since 2021.
So which Browns players are on thin ice heading into their Week 2 matchup on the road against a Jaguars team that is going to be hungry to get their first win as well?
1. Deshaun Watson, quarterback
When you talk about players who are on thin ice going into Week 2, I don't know if there is a more low-hanging fruit option than Deshaun Watson.
Watson was horrendous during the Week 1 loss against the Cowboys, throwing two interceptions and taking six sacks. Fans and analysts were posting on Twitter/X during the game about what it would cost the Browns to get rid of Watson after this season. Some have started speculating about Watson being replaced during the season by Jameis Winston.
Even though it feels premature for that, there's a reason why the Browns went after a high-end backup like Winston this year and it wouldn't be surprising if Watson was benched at some point in 2024. He has not played well in two seasons for the Browns, and the only thing preventing the Watson trade in 2022 from being considered the absolute worst trade in NFL history is the fact that the Browns won 11 games last season.
Winning in the NFL truly cures all.
But if you're not winning? Watson is going to become a major distraction pretty quick if that's the case.