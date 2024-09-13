3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into Week 2
2. Amari Cooper, wide receiver
If Deshaun Watson is on thin ice this week against the Jaguars, then so is wide receiver Amari Cooper.
It's a tough look to have a public contract issue with the team in the offseason, then to come out in Week 1 and get targeted a whopping nine times, only to catch two passes and have five yards after the catch in total.
Cooper finished against the Cowboys -- his old team -- with just two catches on nine targets for 16 yards. That's not the type of production you expect out of a #1 receiver and it looked like this pass -- one of Deshaun Watson's better throws on the afternoon -- may have hit him in the hands:
With a whopping nine targets in Week 1, you have to expect that Cooper is going to bounce back in Week 2. He's going to be out there looking for blood against the Jacksonville Jaguars and you tend to see players like this over-correct when they have a rough game statistically.
Cooper just isn't the type of player to have consecutive really bad weeks, and I do think we'll see him get back on the saddle against the Jaguars.
But make no mistake about it -- he's under a lot of pressure and is on thin ice. What does that mean in his case? Well, it definitely doesn't mean the Browns are going to bench him or cut him or anything drastic, but the Browns could very easily trade him at some point this season if he continues to disappoint.