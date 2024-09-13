3 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into Week 2
3. Jerome Ford, running back
If the Cleveland Browns are going to compete in the AFC North this season, they are going to need to run the ball a lot better than what we saw against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Now, part of the issue here is that the gameplan had to be abandoned a little bit due to the fact that the Browns got down against the Cowboys early, forcing Deshaun Watson to throw a whopping 45 passes. That's never really the goal when you get into an NFL game as the team that runs the ball most effectively is often going to dictate time of possession.
And for the Browns, running the ball really has to be a major part of their overall identity. Jerome Ford is the RB1 for this team right now with Nick Chubb still on the mend after his season-ending knee injury early in the 2024 season.
The Browns gave Ford 12 carries against the Cowboys and he managed just 44 rushing yards (3.7 yards per carry). Behind him, only Pierre Strong Jr. got carries in the game against Dallas, and he literally only had two carries in total.
Meanwhile, D'Onta Foreman was signed in the offseason away from the Chicago Bears and didn't get any touches for what reason?
The Browns are putting the pressure on Jerome Ford and that's fine, but they need to help him out a little better this week and maybe get some other guys involved. It wasn't like they were riding the hot hand with Ford against the Cowboys, by any stretch.
If Ford can carry the offense a little bit more in Week 2 against the Jaguars, a defense which allowed just 81 yards rushing to the Dolphins last week, things will open up big time for Deshaun Watson and the passing game. If Ford can't be more efficient with his touches, the Browns need to turn to Foreman.
