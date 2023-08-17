3 Browns Players Fighting for Their Jobs in Eagles Game
2. Cade York
Bringing up Cade York's name at this point invokes a sense of dread in Browns fans as his struggles continue.
After missing a 49-yarder in the Hall of Fame game, York let his team down once again versus Washington. The sophomore kicker went wide right for the second time in as many weeks, failing to connect from 46 yards out against the Commanders.
While he remains the Browns' kicker, that could change in the blink of an eye with so many proven vets still on the free agent market. Longtime starters like Mason Crosby or Robbie Gould would provide Cleveland with players who know what it's like to kick well with consistency. Both kickers' strong postseason experience, which includes a Super Bowl appearance for each, also fits exactly what the Browns are aiming for.
Cleveland being a hopeful contender means its can't afford to mess around at such an important position. There's way more examples of kickers costing teams in big moments, and York could be trending into that category if the Browns continue to accept the status quo.
At the very least, York could use some competition to prove his worth. He might not find himself alone on the depth chart by next week if he shanks another once against Philly.