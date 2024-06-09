3 Browns Players Whose Stock is Rising After OTAs
Even playing in a brutally tough division in a loaded AFC, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of reasons to be excited in 2024. This is a team that won 11 games last season and reloaded the roster to be just as impressive -- if not more so -- in 2024.
April-June are months typically loaded with optimism around the league when it comes to guys showing up "in the best shape of their life" at OTAs and players putting on a show during OTA practices. Which Cleveland Browns players are showing out already this offseason?
Whose stock is rising after OTAs?
1. Mike Hall Jr., Defensive Line
The Cleveland Browns haven't had a second-round pick since 2021, so perhaps it's just the stark reminder of one of the most talented young players from a rookie class coming in, but Mike Hall Jr. has looked good according to those who have been able to watch sessions open to the media at Browns OTAs.
The second-round pick out of Ohio State is expected to be a versatile weapon for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz along the defensive line and has the type of explosiveness, strength, and burst off the line of scrimmage to come in and make an impact right away. He's been showing those traits early on.
Here's part of Hall's NFL Draft report on NFL.com:
"He rushes with sudden feet and active hands to whip guards with quick wins but appears to lack the lower-body drive to capitalize on early advantages against stronger competition. Hall needs to add mass but should compete for a backup role early on and has immediate sub-rush potential as a 3-technique in a one-gapping scheme."- Lance Zierlein
When Jim Schwartz starts cooking up different looks in terms of his defensive line in pass rush situations, Hall is going to force his way to be part of the equation.