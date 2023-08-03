3 Browns Playing For Their Jobs in the Hall of Fame Game
Anyone who says the preseason doesn't matter isn't paying enough attention.
2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson/Kellen Mond
Kevin Stefanski has made his quarterback plan crystal clear for the Hall of Fame game. Deshaun Watson is obviously the QB1 and won't play, and even QB2 Joshua Dobbs is getting the day off.
Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will each start half the game, and in all likelihood there's only one long-term roster spot on the line for the two of them. Cleveland won't carry four QBs on the roster, and since Watson and Dobbs will need some reps as the preseason progresses, this could be the biggest showcase their backups get.
Mond has the nod in the first half, but that's not necessarily a sign that he's the favorite to win the job. It could be a case of the team deferring to a veteran, which we often see at the beginning of training camp/preseason action.
Mond has the higher draft pedigree, but he's also already been cut from one NFL roster and doesn't seem to have developed much in his time in Minnesota. Thompson-Robinson was just a fifth-round pick, but the rookie was selected in the fifth round for a reason. The Browns must see something they like in him, and I'd consider Thompson-Robinson the favorite to win this job.
Both guys should be playing with a ton of fire on Thursday, and that should make this game a fun one to watch for Cleveland fans.