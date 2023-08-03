3 Browns Playing For Their Jobs in the Hall of Fame Game
Anyone who says the preseason doesn't matter isn't paying enough attention.
3. Tyrone Wheatley Jr./Hunter Thedford
It remains to be seen how many tackles the Browns want to carry on the roster, but I'm expecting at least one to be an easy cut. That's going to come down to either T.J. Wheatley or Hunter Thedford.
Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are obviously safe. James Hudson has been a solid depth piece, and we spent a fourth-round pick on rookie Dawand James. I'm counting them as four locks.
But Wheatley and Thedford are both new additions who come without much fanfare or much of a track record. Both guys are on their third NFL teams since going undrafted in 2020, and a little taste of live action in the preseason should give Cleveland's coaching staff a nice glimpse into what they're getting with each guy.
This game is also a particularly interesting spot, because teams are typically pretty careful about rolling out backup offensive linemen in the preseason. We don't want Deshaun Watson on the field without strong protection in front of him, and even Joshua Dobbs shouldn't be sent out without a solid unit in front of him.
But this first game, with Mond and Thompson-Robinson playing the entirety, is the perfect opportunity to get a long look at the bottom of our offensive line depth chart.
