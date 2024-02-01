3 Browns Rookies on Thin Ice After Their First Season
The Cleveland Browns' most recent rookie class played to mixed results during the 2023 campaign. When it comes to the underachievers, these three rookies find themselves on thin ice this offseason.
3. Cameron Mitchell, CB
Cameron Mitchell was one of the Browns' busier rookies this season, playing the fourth-most total snaps (277) among the team's first-year players. Unfortunately, the ex-Northwestern cornerback didn't do much with his playing time.
Mitchell was targeted 26 times across 13 games (3 starts), allowing 18 receptions (69.2%) for 173 yards, one touchdown, and a 100.3 passer rating. That's without mentioning how he also missed 25.0% of his tackling attempts, which is unacceptable from any player regardless of how long they've been in the NFL.
Once the campaign ended, PFF graded Mitchell an abysmal 60.5 when it came to coverage, which was the worst mark among Cleveland's CBs.
Mitchell is only 22 years old, so the hope is that he only improves from here. If not, he might lose his roster spot to a more reliable cornerback.
