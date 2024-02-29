3 Browns Who Should Be Cut Before Free Agency Opens
When the NFL's "legal tampering" period opens on March 11, we'll have essentially reached the opening of free agency (the official date is March 14). That means teams need to be fully prepared to start negotiations with key free agents.
The Browns won't have a ton of flexibility to target free agents, thanks largely in part to Deshaun Watson's contract. That means GM Andrew Berry needs to free up as much space as possible now.
With that in mind, these Browns need to be cut to allow Cleveland to make some key additions in March.
1. Jordan Akins
I'll admit, I had high hopes for Jordan Akins as the Browns' TE2 when he was added last offseason. I thought he was an obvious pick to clear Harrison Bryant on the depth chart and make an impact.
I was wrong.
Akins only ever saw significant playing time as an injury fill-in, playing fewer than 25% of the Browns' offensive snaps in 15 of 18 games (including postseason). He was only targeted 23 times (a career-low) and he averaged just 5.7 yards per target when he did get involved.
Akins is a receiving tight end who struggles as a blocker, so when he's not able to make any difference in the passing game it's clear that he doesn't fit in this offense.
We can get a new TE3 for a lot less than Akins' $2.3 million in 2024.