3 Browns Who Should Be Cut Before Free Agency Opens
2. David Bell
There's only so long you can wait on a young player to develop when you have a genuine need at their position.
David Bell's disappointing rookie season meant we had to spend another third-round pick on Cedrick Tillman and sign Elijah Moore last offseason. He had another underwhelming season in 2023, and at this point it's time to just cut ties.
Bell saw his playing time more than cut in half, with a snap share falling from 47% as a rookie to 20% as a sophomore. He wasn't even involved on special teams, playing just 10% of those snaps (down from 29% as a rookie).
Pro Football Focus did grade him out better as a receiver last year, but coming in at 61.9 is still not an exciting mark, especially when it's clear the coaching staff doesn't trust him.
The Browns would save a little less than $1 million by cutting Bell (over $1 million if he's designated a post-June 1 cut), and while those aren't huge savings, it's basically free money when you consider how little playing time Bell should be expected to see if he does stay on the roster in 2024.
Whether it's a late-round draft pick or a cheaper option in free agency, it won't be hard for the Browns to replace Bell with either a cheaper player of the same caliber or a superior player at the same price-point.