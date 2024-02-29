3 Browns Who Should Be Cut Before Free Agency Opens
3. James Hudson III
While James Hudson was needed as an injury fill-in last season, that only gave him a chance to confirm that he doesn't belong on this roster.
Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones are all ahead of Hudson on the depth chart, but even as a fourth tackle he just doesn't offer any real value.
Already a disappointment in his first two seasons in 2021 and 2022, Hudson had his worst year yet in 2023. PFF gave him an egregious overall grade of 46.8, which included being terrible as both a run block (52.9) and pass blocker (51.1). PFF grades aren't an undeniable truth or anything, but you won't find many Browns fans who disagree with the fact that he was among the NFL's worst tackles.
There's not much hope that the soon-to-be 25 year old is going to suddenly develop into a productive player, and even if he does he'll be a free agent next offseason anyway, so the Browns won't necessarily have him on the roster to take advantage of the improvements for long.
Cutting Hudson won't bring huge cap savings, but this is another spot where it's basically free money to get rid of a guy you never want to see the field anyway. We'd be much better served rostering a fourth tackle who brings a bit more long-term upside.
