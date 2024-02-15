3 Browns Starters Fans Want Replaced This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns made some big steps forward during the 2023 NFL season. However, if winning a Super Bowl is next year's goal, these three Browns starters must be replaced this offseason.
3. RT James Hudson
The Browns' offensive line was marred by injuries throughout the 2023 campaign. Third-year right tackle James Hudson opened the year in a backup role but wound up starting in eight of the final 10 games to close out the season due to the team's seemingly endless health issues.
Hudson had some solid showings here and there, but his overall performance was largely disappointing. He allowed 29 total pressures (18 hurries, 7 QB hits, 4 sacks) on 321 pass-block snaps and also took nine penalties, which was tied for 11th-most in the NFL. That's without mentioning how he surrendered a whopping seven pressures during the Browns' Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.
Once the dust settled, Hudson finished with 48.4 pass block and 44.7 overall defensive grades, ranking 10th- and fifth-worst, respectively, among qualified tackles. Those just aren't the type of numbers you want to see when protecting Watson is crucial to any success that Cleveland sees next season.
Hudson is fine in short bursts as a backup, but it's clear that the Browns can't afford to have him in a starting role going forward.
