3 Browns Starters Who Will Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
Could the Browns land some new starters in the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
An 11-6 campaign is always impressive but it's more so when a team has to compete with backups all year. That was the case for the Cleveland Browns, who seemed to be placing multiple people on the IR every week.
Despite those injury concerns, the Browns still found a way to make it to the playoffs. That's why Kevin Stefanski won his second NFL Head Coach of the Year award. While it's true they're happy with what that roster accomplished in 2023, they need to strengthen a few positions to take the next step in 2024.
With that being said, here are three starters who are likely to be replaced in the upcoming NFL draft.
3. Jordan Elliott, DT
Selected in the third round out of Missouri back in 2020, Jordan Elliott struggled early in his career. He was inconsistent against the run, and didn't offer much in terms of rushing the passer.
He went into 2023 is the only starter playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Jets — a game where players on the bottom of the roster typically play.
That didn't seem to bode well for him going into the regular season, yet he still found himself a regular starter. The addition of Dalvin Tomlinson ended up, helping Elliot play one of his most efficient seasons as a pro.
As good as he was, the fifth-year pro is entering free agency. Cleveland is unlikely to keep Elliot, and they've already met with a few defensive tackles, such as Myles Murphy from North Carolina, at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Elliot's growth in 2023 was a great story, but his next steps as a pro will most likely happen with a new team.