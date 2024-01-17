3 Browns Starters Who Must Be Replaced This Offseason
Which starters are going to need to be replaced for the Cleveland Browns in 2024?
2. Za'Darius Smith, EDGE
One of the Browns' biggest offseason additions in 2023 was pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, a former Baltimore Ravens star who found his way back to the AFC North to play on the opposite side of the field from Myles Garrett.
At the age of 31, Smith gave the Browns a really strong year with 20 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, and 29 total pressures on over 500 snaps. Although Smith has had better statistical production over the course of his career, his efficiency per snap was there, and he was a great pickup for Cleveland's defensive front.
Unfortunately, the Browns may not be able to justify bringing him back in 2024 with the other areas of the team that need to be addressed, not to mention Cleveland got some strong contributions off the edge from Alex Wright and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, two players who remain under contract in 2024.
I think the Browns are going to rely a bit more on those younger players this coming season to provide pass rush opposite Myles Garrett, as well as perhaps giving additional snaps to players like Isaiah McGuire off the edge. Unless Smith is coming in at a really budget-friendly price, I think he's going to need to be replaced in 2024.