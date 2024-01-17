3 Browns Starters Who Must Be Replaced This Offseason
Which starters are going to need to be replaced for the Cleveland Browns in 2024?
3. Starting Running Back
This may not be a popular opinion, but the Cleveland Browns may be in the market for a new RB1 in the 2024 offseason.
Let's start with the obvious implications after saying that: The future of Nick Chubb. Chubb was out for almost the entire 2023 season due to a gruesome knee injury suffered in September. The timing of that injury couldn't have been worse (as if there's a good time for getting injured) because of the fact that Chubb is slated to account for nearly $16 million on Cleveland's 2024 salary cap.
The Browns could save nearly $12 million by cutting or trading Chubb this offseason, and I'm not sure they would want to extend him right now given the fact that he is 28 years old and coming off of a major injury. Not to mention, he may not be ready at the start of the 2024 regular season.
With so much uncertainty surrounding Chubb, you obviously look at what you already have, and the Browns clearly have a strong RB2 type in Jerome Ford. He tied for the team lead with nine total TDs in 2023 and was second behind Amari Cooper in yards from scrimmage at 1,132. But the Browns knew they needed a player like Kareem Hunt to come in and raise the floor at the position.
I think the Browns could be in the market for a new true RB1 in the 2024 offseason, as unpopular as it might be.
