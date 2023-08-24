3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
These Browns won't get cut, but don't expect them to make the 53-man roster.
2. Jordan Elliott
Jordan Elliott has gone from Cleveland's top defensive tackle to number three in the pecking order thanks to the offseason additions of Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris.
This is also a defense flush with edge rushing talent (finally), meaning that we'll probably only have two defensive tackles on the field on rushing downs anyway.
Depth is important in the trenches, but with a fourth-round rookie in Isaiah McGuire looking to make the roster and provide depth, it's not worth hanging on to Elliott.
Elliott's on the final year of his contract and didn't exactly show out in 2022 (there's a reason we brought in two replacements), but a 25-year-old interior D-lineman with 20 starts to his name can bring some value to a lot of organizations around the league.
Like Bryant, I wouldn't expect a big return for Elliott, but even a late draft pick would be well worth losing out on his services for the year.