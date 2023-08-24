3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
These Browns won't get cut, but don't expect them to make the 53-man roster.
3. Josh Dobbs
This one may come as a surprise after signing Josh Dobbs to back up Deshaun Watson this offseason, but Josh Dobbs' roster spot may not be safe.
First of all, we signed him before we knew just how good Dorian Thompson-Robinson was going to look. It wasn't clear that DTR was even going to beat out Kellen Mond for the QB3 role, but things have changed pretty drastically since then.
Dobbs is only on a one-year contract, but there are contenders out there who could use a backup. The most obvious candidate is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have had issues with Marcus Mariota being terrible this preseason and in training camp.
They got a first-hand look at Dobbs in joint practices, and that's a move that could make sense for both teams.
