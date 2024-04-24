3 Browns Trade Targets Heading Into NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to draft-day trades. Here are three players who are on the block whom they can try to acquire.
By Cem Yolbulan
WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
Another wide receiver who is available via a trade but wouldn't require as big of a haul as Tee Higgins is Treylon Burks of the Tennessee Titans.
There is a new regime in Tennessee, meaning that draft picks of the previous administration might be on the block. Plus, they already have Calvin Ridley and Deandre Hopkins on the roster, so Burks could be acquirable via a trade, as he is not the ideal fit as the slot receiver next to those players.
Obviously Hopkins could also be on the block but he is about to turn 32 and will likely require more assets than Burks in a potential trade.
Burks has without a doubt been a major disappointment in his NFL career so far. After being drafted with the 18th overall pick back in 2022, the Arkansas standout failed to make an impact for the Titans. Injuries obviously played a role as he missed six games in each of his two seasons in the league. However, his one touchdown in 22 games, as well as his 52.4 overall PFF grade leave plenty to be desired.
Similar to the Jerry Jeudy deal, trading for Burks could be a low-risk, high-reward trade for the Browns. It is another reclamation project and he likely wouldn't cost more than a late-round draft pick. For a player who was one of the best receivers in the draft only two years ago, it may be a worthy gamble.