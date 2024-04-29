3 Browns Undrafted Free Agents Who Can Make the 53-Man Roster
Which Browns UDFAs could end up making it in 2024?
There's nothing quite like an undrafted rookie success story in the NFL, is there? To see a guy go from being overlooked among the 257 NFL Draft picks to making a final roster is borderline catharsis for the die-hard fans who monitor every twist and turn of the NFL offseason. But can any undrafted free agents crack the Cleveland Browns' roster?
The Browns were 11-6 last season and proved that they are one of the best rosters in the NFL. If an undrafted rookie is going to make this team, they are going to have to really find ways to stand out consistently all offseason.
Which Browns UDFAs might be able to make it happen?
1. Winston Reid, linebacker, Weber State
I don't know how you can watch Winston Reid play and count him out.
After a stellar collegiate career, Reid went out at his pro day and posted a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash, threw up 33 bench press reps, and a 10-foot broad jump. The numbers aren't earth-shattering, but they meet all of the prerequisites for the off-ball linebacker position, especially when you're talking about a guy who is going to have to make his hay initially on special teams.
At Weber State, Winston Reid was an All-American and All-Conference player who racked up 230 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 7 forced fumbles over the last two years combined. He's been a machine making plays all over the field, and while he's going to have to play special teams to make it in the NFL, his abilities getting after the quarterback as a blitzer really stand out.
This is a fun pickup for the Browns' defense and special teams.