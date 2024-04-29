3 Browns Undrafted Free Agents Who Can Make the 53-Man Roster
Which Browns UDFAs could end up making it in 2024?
3. Javion Cohen, OL, Miami
Even in a draft class that was absolutely loaded on the offensive line from top to bottom, it's hard to believe that a player like Javion Cohen wasn't among the 257 overall selections.
The former Miami Hurricanes guard was given a 5th-6th-round grade from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, and was his 16th-ranked guard overall. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com shed some light on his skill set and potentially a few reasons why he may have slid down the draft board so much:
"Cohen played heavier in 2023, adding a little more strength while sacrificing a little too much athleticism. He’s a big man with long arms but might need to drop down in weight, as he played with much better body control and range in 2022 with Alabama. He’s more contact absorber than driving run blocker, and one wonders if he will struggle to break his waist-bending habit. Cohen makes effective use of his length in pass protection and has the processing quickness to see problems brewing but will need more nimble feet to do something about it. Cohen’s limitations cap his upside, but he has a chance to become a good backup or eventual starter if he can recapture better athleticism."- Lance Zierlein
He's got the size and length to play a versatile role on the offensive front, but he should find a home quickly at the guard position. This is a tremendous risk/reward option for the Cleveland Browns after the draft and almost plays as having an extra Day 3 selection.
Cohen has NFL talent, now the Browns just need to bring it out of him. He was credited with allowing just one sack in 43 collegiate games.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: