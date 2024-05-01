3 Browns Veterans Who Will Be Cut Following the NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns veterans could end up being cut after the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft has reached its conclusion and the Cleveland Browns appear poised to make another run at the AFC North crown. This roster is loaded on both sides of the football, which means an incoming NFL Draft class could ultimately push some veterans off the team and out of the plans of GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
That's the brutal business side of the NFL, but it's the reality. Last year's draft picks and big-money free agents could end up being this year's surprise roster cuts.
With the way the offseason and NFL Draft were attacked by the Cleveland Browns, which veteran players could ultimately be on their way out?
1. Jordan Akins, TE
You've got to wonder how much leash Jordan Akins is going to have this offseason for the Browns. The Browns could save $1.75 million by cutting Akins, which isn't that big of a deal on paper, but it could be when it comes down to roster cuts.
Especially if Akins isn't producing at the level we saw from him while he was with the Houston Texans. Akins was brought in after a couple of really solid seasons in Houston as a receiver, and he has some history with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
With a relatively mild salary cap hit this year, Akins would be a bit of a surprise cut, but he caught Just 15 passes in 17 games last year (the lowest total of his NFL career thus far).
The Browns might have other viable alternatives at the position that can match that production, even after already saying goodbye to Harrison Bryant this offseason. Even though Cleveland didn't draft a tight end, Akins is going to need a good offseason to stick around this year.