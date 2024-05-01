3 Browns Veterans Who Will Be Cut Following the NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns veterans could end up being cut after the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Pierre Strong Jr., RB
The injury to Nick Chubb certainly has prompted the Cleveland Browns to take action at the running back position. Even before he was hurt last year, they lacked depth at running back, which is why they went out and traded for Pierre Strong Jr.
The former 5th-round pick out of South Dakota State has intriguing overall athletic traits, but does he offer enough as a running back to stick around with all of the additions the Browns have made recently? I'm not so sure about that.
The Browns have Chubb coming back this year along with Jerome Ford, but they signed D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Those additions would make it seem like Strong Jr.'s chances of remaining on the roster are slim at best, and that he's going to need a huge camp/preseason to stick around.
He had 338 yards from scrimmage last year while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, so perhaps the thinking should be how do we get this guy more touches? as opposed to, how quickly can we get rid of him?
At any rate, the additions the Browns have made at the running back position seem to indicate that Strong could be on the chopping block this offseason.