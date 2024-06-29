3 Browns Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Brian Allen, C
In a bit of a surprise move, the Browns added veteran center Brian Allen in early May. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, the Michigan State product has been in the league for seven seasons and has had plenty of success during his career.
He started 32 games for Los Angeles while appearing in 50. He was even the starter when they won Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season. He played well enough to land a three-year extension worth $24 million ahead of the 2022 campaign. However, it wasn't long before he found himself on the bench.
In fairness to Allen, his issues began when he injured his knee and thumb, leading to just five appearances in 2022. He was then beaten out by Coleman Shelton for the starting job last year and played in just five games again. Allen was let go in February, with one year remaining on his deal.
Usually having someone with his experience on the bench would be a win but there doesn't seem to be a spot for Allen. Cleveland will roll with Ethan Pocic once again as the starter and they used a sixth-round pick on Luke Wypler out of Ohio State last year. Wypler is younger and doesn't have durability concerns, plus he proved he can play guard and center.
Cleveland also has Zak Zinter, Javion Cohen, and Michael Dunn on the bench as reserves along the interior. For that reason, Allen's tenure with the Browns might be short-lived.