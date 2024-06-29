3 Browns Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. John Kelly, Jr., RB
When discussing running backs in Cleveland, one story stands out above all others — the progress Nick Chubb has made in his recovery from knee surgery.
Chubb suffered a torn ACL and MCL in a Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed the remainder of the year. He was expected to miss a chunk of the 2024 campaign as well but has been seen moving well recently. He even caught up with running back trainer Brad Lester, who says he's never seen anything like the recovery Chubb has made.
That doesn't mean No. 24 will be on the field as soon as the regular season begins but it could indicate that he will escape the PUP. If he was put on that list, Chubb would have to miss at least six games. If not, he's going to be on the 53-man roster, meaning there will be one less running back able to make the cut.
Right now, D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines feel like locks. Jerome Ford is probably 90 percent guaranteed to make the team but Pierre Strong could surprise us all. There's also undrafted rookie Aidan Robbins, who was working with Chubb at his high school along with Lester.
With all those names, it seems as though John Kelly, Jr. won't have any chance of making it.
The Tennessee product was another L.A. Rams draft pick, taken in Round 6 during the 2018 NFL Draft. He's been with Cleveland since 2021, mostly on the practice squad. For his career, he's made 13 appearances during the regular season and has 96 yards on 32 attempts.