3 Browns Who Could Be Traded During NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players could be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
The Cleveland Browns aren't going to short-change themselves at the quarterback position again this year.
They caught lightning in a bottle last year with Joe Flacco, but this team cycled through so many quarterbacks that they might not actually be willing to trade one of the four they currently have. But in addition to Deshaun Watson coming back, the Browns went out and got Jameis Winston to be his backup in free agency. They also added veteran Tyler Huntley, who will pencil in as the #3 quarterback this season.
Where does that leave Dorian Thompson-Robinson?
Well, there might be a number of teams who miss out on their targets to fill out their QB position in the 2024 NFL Draft, so perhaps they would be willing to throw a late-round pick at the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DTR. Just like some of the other young players that could get traded during the draft, the ink is still drying on that 2023 scouting report teams had written up on Thompson-Robinson, and now the pro scouts will have some notes after watching him go out last season and be thrown to the wolves.
Thompson-Robinson is slowly making his way back from a hip injury suffered last year, but if he's healthy enough by the time of the 2024 NFL Draft, Cleveland could possibly swap him for a late-round pick.
