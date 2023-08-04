3 Browns Who Played Themselves Out of a Job in the Hall of Fame Game
You can't win a job in one preseason game, but you can certainly lose it.
For as ruthless a competition as the NFL season is, the preseason/training camp competitions might be even worse. It may not be ruthless competition between teams, but it is incredibly cutthroat within teams. And roster bubble players walk on such thin ice.
It's almost impossible to play yourself into a roster spot in just one preseason game. You don't get enough opportunities, and if you were on the roster bubble to start then following one gem with three stinkers could easily get you cut anyway.
But you can certainly play yourself out of a roster spot in just one game. Heck, sometimes it only takes a couple of plays.
These Browns players may well have played themselves out of their jobs in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
1. Cade York
Kicker may be the position where the preseason games carry the most weight compared to training camp practices. That may seem strange, because kicking is kicking and it's basically the same no matter where you're doing it. But whatever the massive mental element is, kicking seems to be a totally different animal once things are live.
You can be the best kicker in the world in practice, but if you suddenly start struggling in games, you're not likely to get much leeway.
And while I don't know how good Cade York is in practices, it's clear in game action that he's not our guy.
York was pretty bad last season, making just 75.0% of his field goals. And the worst part is that he wasn't just being asked to kick too many tough ones — he went only 9-for-12 from 30-39 yards.
So is missing his lone kick in yesterday's game enough to warrant cutting him on its own? No, but when it was already surprising to see him still on the roster after last year's performance, it should be final straw that breaks the camel's back.