3 Browns Who Played Themselves Out of a Job in the Hall of Fame Game
You can't win a job in one preseason game, but you can certainly lose it.
2. Anthony Schwartz
Cleveland's wide receiver competition is probably the most crowded of any position group right now. Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman are all locks to make the roster. David Bell is probably pretty close to a lock, too.
So that leaves at most two or three spots open for the rest of the group to compete for, with four legitimate contenders (Anthony Schwartz, Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant and Jaelon Darden) plus a handful of other players trying to make it, too.
Schwartz had plenty of opportunity to separate himself from the pack on Thursday, getting the start while Goodwin was sidelined, but he totally botched it.
Schwartz only managed to get the ball in his hands twice during the game, and on one of those opportunities he fumbled. Ball security is job security, and while a few highlight plays may have made up for the fumble, he didn't impress nearly enough to compensate for it.
In the receiver logjam, just one mistake can cost you a roster spot, and that may be exactly what happens for Schwartz.