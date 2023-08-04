3 Browns Who Played Themselves Out of a Job in the Hall of Fame Game
You can't win a job in one preseason game, but you can certainly lose it.
3. Jakeem Grant
Jakeem Grant didn't play on Thursday, so maybe more accurately he was played out of a job by someone else. But however you want to spin it, Thursday's game wasn't good for Grant's potential roster spot.
Yes, Schwartz getting cut could make it easier for Grant to stick around, but with how many WRs we have, Grant's clearest path to a roster spot is as a return man. The problem is, justifying an entire roster spot for a special teamer is a tough sell if he's not going to see playing time among the crowded wide receiver group.
It would be a better situation if a player who was making the roster anyway could also handle return duties, and that may be what we're seeing with Demetric Felton.
Felton is competing with John Kelly for the RB3 job, and the competition between them is probably pretty close. But Felton ended up looking electric in the second half, finishing with 46 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries. He didn't get much going on his returns, but he showed some shiftiness and we know he's a capable returner.
Carrying him at the RB3 slot behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford while he also returns kicks and punts serviceably means that carrying a potential seventh wide receiver just to serve as a return man becomes redundant.
And of course, that's all before we get to the bigger question. Will a 30-year-old who relies on explosiveness and agility be the same player after a serious Achilles injury? Every additional game he misses makes Grant that much more of an underdog to make this roster.
