3 Browns Who Must Be Benched Before the Playoffs
If the Browns want to have a successful playoff run, Kevin Stefanski must consider benching these three players before the postseason.
2. Marquise Goodwin, WR
It's no secret that Marquise Goodwin's season hasn't gone as planned.
The 33-year-old was signed during the offseason to help bring depth to Cleveland's wide receiver room. After all, he looked solid with the Seattle Seahawks last season, hauling in four touchdown passes in 13 games with just two starts.
But Goodwin hasn't even come close to being that same player for the Browns. The ex-Texas Longhorn has only been targeted 11 times across eight outings, catching three of those balls for 10 yards. While his two drops are bad enough, his 1.7 passer rating when targeted is appalling considering how the rating for an incompletion is 39.6.
While Goodwin is currently out of the lineup with a concussion, I see no reason to play him when he returns. The Browns have since used rookie WR Cedric Tillman in his role and it's safe to say that the 23-year-old doesn't look out of place — especially with a PFF run and pass block grades of 60.4 and 79.7, respectively.
Some Browns fans might have faith that Goodwin can bounce back, but I don't have much confidence in a player who's missed an average of nearly five games in his four previous seasons.