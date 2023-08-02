3 Browns Who Need a Contract Extension Before the Season
These Browns players deserve a contract extension before the season starts.
3. Jordan Elliott
With defensive tackle Jordan Elliott set to become a free agent in 2024, Cleveland fans are wondering whether it makes sense to keep him or let him walk.
With Schwartz running the defense going forward, I think it's in our best interest to keep the Missouri City, TX native.
After starting just four of 32 games in his first two seasons, Elliott became a full-time starter in 2022. He finished his 17 starts with 36 tackles, a pair of sacks, 2 defended passes and 8 QB pressures.
The Browns already have offseason acquisition Dalvin Tomlinson locked down through 2026, but keeping as much talent as possible at the position is beneficial. The veteran DT missed four games in 2022 and who knows when the injury bug will bite again, highlighting the importance of keeping Elliott in the fold.
Like Delpit, Elliott has a real chance to progress under a defensive genius like Schwartz. Extending the 303-pound defender now could make his contract a bargain next year if he continues to grow.
