3 Browns Who Will Be Replaced on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

2. Siaki Ika, DL (and Other Defensive Linemen)
The Cleveland Browns have a pretty incredible and formidable defensive line going into the 2024 season. They didn't bring back every single piece from last year's crew, but close.
Not only do the Browns have one of the best edge duos in the NFL, but they've got a "sixth man" in Ogbonnia Okoronkwo who can get pressure on the quarterback. On the interior defensive line, the Browns have a full menu of different types of players for the maniacal Jim Schwartz to be able to send pass rush in waves at teams, and bring guys from all different angles.
With some of the moves the Browns have made to bring guys back and bring new guys into the mix this offseason, where does 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika stand? The 2023 third-round pick out of Baylor played just 100 total snaps defensively in four games last season.
Are the Browns still bought into him going forward?
The second day of the 2024 NFL Draft could end up determining whether Ika, or perhaps some of the defensive linemen on the Browns' roster who are getting long in the tooth, could be replaced.
One popular mock draft pick for the Browns is Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., who can absolutely come into the mix and be an impact player right away. Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat has a bit of an off-field concern (DWI weeks before the draft) but could be an upgrade over Ika. Braden Fiske is an athletic option who can cause some havoc.
There's a decent chance some defensive linemen could lose their jobs depending on how the board falls for the Browns.