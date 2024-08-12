3 Browns Who Won't Survive the Preseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. John Kelly, Jr., Running Back
A former standout for Tennessee, John Kelly, Jr. has been in the NFL since 2018 but has just 32 career rushing attempts and two receptions. All that came during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the sixth round. And most was during his rookie season.
Kelly was released in September of 2020 and signed with the Browns. He's been a member of their team ever since, primarily on the practice squad. He has appeared in five games in three seasons but only three of his 43 snaps have been on offense.
Still, he's been a fixture during the preseason and once again was featured against the Packers. Kelly was tied for the most rushing yards for the Browns with just 15 on four attempts. He added 19 yards on five receptions but had a huge gaffe to start the second half.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson escaped pressure on a play that appeared destined to be a sack. He somehow found Kelly, who caught the ball and ran for an 11-yard gain.
Unfortunately, Kelly fumbled as he was being tackled and it was recovered by Green Bay. The Packers only gained 21 yards but still knocked in a field goal to go up 20-3.
As he struggled, undrafted rookie Aidan Robbins impressed. He had just two touches but one was an eight-yard gain and the other was a one-yard touchdown. That should be enough for the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder to take over as the lead back in the preseason.