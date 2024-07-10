3 Browns Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
For some, training camp is an opportunity to break out and make a name for yourself. For others, it's going to be a final opportunity to prove you belong on the roster to begin with. For a roster as good and deep as the Cleveland Browns have, stacking days is mission-critical for a handful of players whose roles on this roster are either undefined or up in the air.
With training camp on deck this offseason, which Browns players have seen their stock decline over the course of the 2024 offseason for one reason or another? Let's take a look at a handful of bigger names.
3 Browns players whose stock is declining ahead of 2024 training camp
1. Elijah Moore, wide receiver
All things considered, the 2023 season was rather disappointing for Elijah Moore considering the hype he was generating a year ago at this time. Moore had a big rookie season as a member of the New York Jets, and unfortunately just hasn't been able to recapture that magic in any year since. The Browns tried to force-feed him the football last season to the tune of 104 targets and nine rushing attempts, and it resulted in the worst yards per touch of his NFL career so far (9.6).
So why is Moore's stock down other than unmet expectations last season? Well, the arrival of Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos this offseason has put Moore on notice a bit, as well as the offseason emergence of a young receiver like Cedric Tillman. Are the Browns going to be able to get enough snaps and targets for someone like Moore with Jeudy being added to the mix?
Moore is going to need an undeniable training camp in order to have a substantial role on this team absent an injury to either Amari Cooper or Jerry Jeudy.