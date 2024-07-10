3 Browns Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
2. Siaki Ika, defensive line
There is no question that Siaki Ika could shock the world this offseason. Out of all of these types of articles that have been written in 2024, it's got to be close to 90 percent of the time or more that Ika's name pops up.
We could be talking about cut candidates, trade candidates, stock down, the roster bubble -- it doesn't matter what the subject is. It seems like the writing is really on the wall for the 2023 third-round pick out of Baylor.
And his draft status is what makes the conversation even more painful.
Ika was taken with the 98th overall pick in last year's draft, and there was a lot to like about him in the pre-draft process:
"While he’s unlikely to see passing downs, Ika does have enough athleticism and hand work to challenge the pocket from time to time. If he’s able to manage his weight, Ika could become an early starter and help improve a leaky run defense."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
The Browns brought back a couple of key players in that defensive line rotation with the re-signing of veterans Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst, who will undoubtedly play this coming season. They also added veteran Quinton Jefferson, and used their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Ohio State star Mike Hall Jr.
With so much talent on the defensive front, Siaki Ika is left sort of in no-man's land. There's not a clear spot for him unless the Browns keep an abnormal amount of defensive linemen and sacrifice elsewhere on the roster.