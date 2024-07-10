3 Browns Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
3. Jack Conklin, offensive tackle
The offensive tackle position is going to be an interesting one to watch all offseason for the Cleveland Browns. The team is obviously a bit higher on former first-round pick Jedrick Wills than a large portion of the fan base. There are a couple of things fans can't stand when it comes to players, and the combination of not being available and underperforming draft status or financial status will frustrate everyone to no end.
Jedrick Wills hasn't been a model of consistency or availability the last handful of years, but the team seems to be maintaining a level of borderline maddening patience with him.
A lot of fans have been calling for Dawand Jones to be inserted into the lineup one way or the other, and while it doesn't seem like Jedrick Wills' spot is going to be in jeopardy (as long as he's healthy), perhaps we could see a bit of a surprise at the right tackle position.
Conklin is making his way back from injury, and was watching from the sidelines during offseason activities. If Jones proves himself to be a capable and potential long-term starting option, the Browns might want to consider alternatives with someone like Conklin. Trading Conklin before the start of the season wouldn't save the Browns a ton of money or anything, but this team needs to think about getting the best five out there to protect Deshaun Watson.
Dawand Jones's stock is on the rise right now and unless Conklin is able to hit the ground running whenever he does return to the field, it's going to be interesting to see what the Browns are willing to do in terms of keeping Conklin on the bench, trading him, or maybe even moving him to left tackle if Jedrick Wills struggles.
