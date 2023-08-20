3 Browns Wideouts Austin Watkins Jr. Has Put on the Chopping Block
If Austin Watkins Jr. is going to make the Browns roster, these guys have to go.
We don't want to get too carried away with preseason hype, but take a look at the incredible work Austin Watkins Jr. has done in three games so far:
- vs. Jets: 2 receptions, 35 yards, 1 touchdown
- vs. Commanders: 6 receptions, 71 yards
- vs. Eagles: 7 receptions, 139 yards, 1 touchdown
Combining that production with his terrific size (6'2", 207 lbs) suddenly has the undrafted free agent making a real push for a spot on the Browns' roster.
The problem is, Cleveland has a very deep wide receiver room, and keeping Watkins would mean making some tough cuts.
There are some players I'm already considering a lock to be cut, even if they end up landing back on the practice squad. That includes Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods, Mike Harley and Jalen Wayne. But even cutting those guys leaves a list of nine WRs (including Watkins), when the team is unlikely to carry more than six or maybe seven in a stretch.
Here are the Browns wideouts that would be cut if the team is going to make space for Watkins on the roster.
Browns Wide Receiver Cuts to Make Room for Austin Watkins Jr.
1. Marquise Goodwin
Marquise Goodwin has been getting some full-speed work in at practice, so his blood clot issues seem to be clearing up. Unless we try to sneak him onto the IR or he ends up being eligible for an NFI/Reserve designation, then there just won't be room for him on the roster.
He'd bring a nice veteran presence to the locker room, but this would also be his fourth team in the last four years, and there's a reason his last two teams moved on so quickly.
The 32-year-old hasn't had even 400 yards in a season since 2017, and with so much young talent in their receiver room the Browns would be much better served keeping a young guy with upside than using the roster spot for someone on the back end of his career.