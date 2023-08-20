3 Browns Wideouts Austin Watkins Jr. Has Put on the Chopping Block
If Austin Watkins Jr. is going to make the Browns roster, these guys have to go.
3. Jaelon Darden
Jaelon Darden hasn’t really shown anything as an actual wide receiver so far in his first two NFL seasons, catching just 8 passes on 14 yards for 69 yards with no touchdowns. Like Grant, if he’s going to claim a roster spot it will have a lot to do with his abilities as a returner.
And Darden is certainly not the returner that a prime Jakeem Grant was.
At 5-foot-8 and less than 180 pounds, Darden doesn't have much of a shot at being much more than a gadget player if he does see the field for offensive snaps. As with returners, you really don't want to use a roster spot on a gadget guy unless he's one of the best in the league.
So with Goodwin, Grant and Darden out of the way, Watkins making the final roster would have our final list of wide receivers looking like this:
- Amari Cooper
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Elijah Moore
- Cedric Tillman
- David Bell
- Austin Watkins Jr.
