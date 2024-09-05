3 Browns Who Won't Survive the Season in Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
2. Pierre Strong, Jr., Running Back
One of the most confusing and inaccurate claims surrounding head coach Kevin Stefanski is that he doesn't run the ball enough. This has led to constant complaints regarding his play-calling and a strange desire for Ken Dorsey to take the reins in 2024. That makes little sense for two reasons. One, a play-caller doesn't change the game planning throughout the week, so it wouldn't be as different as people think. Two, Dorsey had one full season as a play-caller with the Buffalo Bills which was 2022. That year, the Bills were 15th in the NFL in rushing attempts.
That same year, the Browns were fifth. Then in 2023 with Nick Chubb sidelined for all but six quarters, they were fourth in rushing attempts. So again, this is a team that likes balance and will put the ball on the ground - even if weirdos with Denny's Menus try and say otherwise.
All that being said, don't expect the Browns to abandon the run this year even with Chubb still on the PUP list. They added D'Onta Foreman and believe Jerome Ford has more in the tank this season. There's also Pierre Strong, Jr. who was added ahead of Week 1 in a trade with New England.
Strong had 291 yards on just 63 attempts, giving him an average of 4.6 yards per rush. As well as he's played, however, he could still be the odd man out when Chubb and Nyheim Hines return from the PUP and NFI.
Cleveland would love to keep Strong via the practice squad but that might not be realistic at this point. Instead, he could be the victim of a numbers game since there's no feasible way to see all five running backs sticking around.