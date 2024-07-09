3 Buckeyes Who Could Make or Break Ohio State's CFP Chances
2. Emeka Egbuka, WR
Ohio State is known as the wide receiver factory. Over the past three years, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison Jr. went to the NFL this past spring and now there are 114 targets are up for grabs. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is now going to step into that No. 1 role.
Egbuka has been effective ever since stepping foot in Columbus but he'll be counted on even more in 2024. He's an explosive playmaker with elite twitch. The Washington native is going to need to be a consistent pass catcher for the Buckeyes to take pressure off Howard and the run game.
Over three seasons, Egbuka has reeled in 124 receptions for 1,857 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. Last season, Egbuka and Harrison Jr. were the only receivers to have at least 40 catches.
Now he'll need to have a year similar to his sophomore season, where he finished with 1,151 receiving yards and 10 scores.