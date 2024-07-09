3 Buckeyes Who Could Make or Break Ohio State's CFP Chances
3. Ryan Day, HC
Since taking over as the head coach in 2019, Day has been a great coach. He has gone 56-8 in the regular season but owns a 2-4 record in bowl games. Even though he's experienced regular-season success, he hasn't won the big game.
The Buckeyes made it to the championship game in 2021 when they fell to Alabama 52-24. Since then they haven't been back and now the pressure is at its peak. Especially since their bitter rival Michigan won the national championship last season.
Ohio State's roster is stacked on both sides of the ball so the main factor will come from coaching. Day has coached some talented groups but this may be his best chance of winning a title. This university has won eight national championships but the last one has come in 2014.
Day has done a great job building the roster and getting them to produce in the regular season. But now, it's about getting over the hump in January. There isn't any space for excuses this year.
For Cleveland Browns News: