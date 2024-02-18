3 Cavaliers Bold Predictions Coming Out of the All-Star Break
The Cavaliers have shockingly been one of the best teams in the NBA through the first half of the regular season. Here are three bold predictions that fans should look out for after the All-Star break.
By Jovan Alford
3. Darius Garland Returns to 2022-23 Form in Second Half
The 24-year-old point guard hasn’t had the typical season we’ve seen from him over the last few years.
Garland was sidelined by a broken jaw earlier this year, which hampered his overall play and performance. This season, the young point guard is averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range (the lowest in his career).
However, for the Cavaliers to get where they want to go, they will need Garland to look like the point guard we saw last season, who scored 21.7 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.
The 24-year-old point guard is only scoring 11.9 points per game this month, which is alarming as his shooting splits tell the entire story (45.6% FG and 28.6% 3pt). Garland only scored 20 or more points once before the All-Star Break (21 points vs. the Sixers on Feb. 12.). But that will not cut it going forward.
The Cavaliers can’t ask Mitchell and Mobley to shoulder the entire scoring load, especially the latter, who plays exceptional defense. Therefore, it will be up to Garland to step his game up and play like an All-Star point guard.
