3 Cavaliers Playing Their Final Season in Cleveland
Cleveland fans could be saying goodbye to these Cavaliers when the 2023-24 NBA season wraps up.
The Cavaliers are surging as we enter the All-Star break, and there's a buzz in the air around Cleveland basketball that we haven't felt in a while.
This is a young team with most of its core pieces locked up for the foreseeable future, but there will be some players' last chances to make an impact for the Cavs.
The All-Star break is time for these guys to start gearing up for their final run as Cavaliers.
1. Tristan Thompson
It's been cool getting some run out of the 32-year-old Tristan Thompson this season. When he signed his one-year contract I was expecting him to play more of a "coaching from the end of the bench" role.
But realistically, you do not want to be in a place where you're giving Tristan Thompson 12 minutes of run per game. He's done a fine job, averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game, but he's also turning the ball over at the highest rate of his career and committing fouls at the second-highest rate of his career.
He's lost a step or two, and by next season that's only going to be more pronounced.
Let's send Thompson out on a high note, with a deep playoff run that allows us to celebrate his now-decade of contributions to the Cavaliers.