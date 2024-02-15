3 Cavaliers Playing Their Final Season in Cleveland
Cleveland fans could be saying goodbye to these Cavaliers when the 2023-24 NBA season wraps up.
3. Caris LeVert
Here's one that could actually keep Okoro in Cleveland.
Caris LeVert is heading into the final year of his contract, and he'll be making about $16.6 million in the 2024-25 season. He's been pretty good off the bench, but he's not been $16.6 million good.
He's been more efficient than he was last year, but some of that is from facing softer matchups playing more minutes against opponents' benches. It's also coming with some real defensive struggles.
The Cavs' defense allows 113.8 points per 100 possessions with LeVert on the floor, compared to just 109.1 when he's off. That's a much bigger drop than the gain in Offensive Rating (118.2 on vs. 116.8 off) that he brings.
The Cavs could try to find a rebuilding team interested in taking on that big expiring contract to free up some major cap space. That starts to make it a lot easier to begin negotiating extensions with the key core pieces that are expected to keep Cleveland contending for years to come.
