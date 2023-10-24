3 Cavaliers Playing Their Last Season in Cleveland This Year
Barring any career-best performances, don't expect to see these three Cavaliers in Cleveland beyond the 2023-24 NBA season.
2. Tristan Thompson
One of the Cavaliers' few offseason moves saw them reunite with Tristan Thompson. The veteran center played the first nine seasons of his career in Cleveland, where he helped the Cavs take home the 2016 NBA Championship.
Having a familiar face back in town is nice, but don't count on Thompson sticking around beyond the current campaign.
The truth is that the 32-year-old just isn't an everyday NBA player anymore. This fact was made evident by all 30 teams passed over him last season, leaving Thompson as a free agent before he joined the Los Angeles Lakers for their playoff run in April.
Thomson didn't exactly make an impact on the Lakers, either. He averaged just 5.3 minutes across six playoff outings, averaging 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the floor. He's now shot under 50.0% from the field in each of his last two postseason runs.
With the likes of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Damian Jones, and Georges Niang in the frontcourt, there's no reason to believe Thompson — an upcoming free agent — will be back next season. He's simply a filler on the bench until a better option is available.