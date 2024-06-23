3 Cavaliers Rotation Players Who Will Be Replaced This Offseason
By Jovan Alford
2. Caris LeVert
With Isaac Okoro potentially becoming a restricted free agent at the end of this month, the Cavs might have to part ways with LeVert.
The 29-year-old wing was solid in the regular season for the Cavaliers, averaging 14 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game. LeVert shot 42.1 percent from the field, but couldn’t find his groove from three-point range (32.5 percent).
It was a notable dip from LeVert as he shot 39.2 percent from deep on 4.4 attempts per game in the 2022-23 season. The veteran gave the Cavaliers quality production off the bench and a spot starter, but couldn’t duplicate that in the postseason.
In the postseason, LeVert only scored 10.1 points per game on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 shooting from deep. The veteran wing played well in Games 2-4 against Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but it wasn’t enough to help Cleveland get past the Celtics.
LeVert is scheduled to make an astronomical $16.6 million next season, which might be too pricey for the Cavs’ wallet. Cleveland is better off trying to move LeVert and his contract for younger rotation players, only if the deal makes sense.
We already know Tim Hardaway Jr. from the Mavericks is available for trade, so if I’m Cavs GM Koby Altman, I’m looking to see what LeVert could get in a potential deal.