3 Cavaliers Rotation Players Who Will Be Replaced This Offseason
By Jovan Alford
3. Georges Niang
If the Cavaliers move on from LeVert, it’s hard to imagine Cleveland also moving on from Niang this offseason. However, the Cavaliers should check out Niang’s value on the open market.
Niang signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with Cleveland last year after spending the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 31-year-old forward had a solid first season with the Cavaliers, scoring 9.4 points per game on 37.6 percent from deep.
Even though Niang is a solid three-point shooter, he’s a defensive liability, which didn’t help the Cavs in the playoffs. The 6-foot-7 forward scored 2.8 points on 22 percent shooting from the field and 13 percent from deep in 12.1 minutes per game.
Based on Niang’s playoff ineffectiveness and contract, there might not be a ton of suitors for his services on the trade market. However, the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons are reportedly viewed as “clear trade partners to absorb unwanted salary in exchange for future assets and draft capital,” per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
The Cavaliers don’t have another first-round pick until 2030 after having one this year. But they have a bunch of second-round picks over the next few years that could entice either team to take Niang’s contract.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the Cavaliers do this offseason, as they can’t afford to run it back with the same roster next season.
