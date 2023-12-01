3 Cavaliers Who Won't Survive the Rest of the Season in Cleveland
If the Cavaliers don't find a way to consistently produce results, this trio of players could find themselves leaving Cleveland before the 2023-24 NBA season ends.
2. Isaac Okoro
After three lackluster seasons, Isaac Okoro looked like he was putting things together once the 2023-24 season began. The Cavaliers trusted in him a bigger role while playing him 28.8 minutes per outing in his first six games, resulting in an average of 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% from the three-point line.
Unfortunately, a knee injury that held Okoro out for nine games hindered any progress he was making.
In the four games since his return, the former 2020 fifth-overall pick is only averaging 4.0 PPG while being held to 15.4 minutes per contest. He's also been a minus-11 during that stretch, leading to a minus-44 mark on the year — good for second-worst on the Cavaliers.
Okoro hasn't been known for his offense since making the NBA, but he still earned the reputation of being a solid defender. With that not exactly being the case anymore, it wouldn't be surprising if the Cavaliers attempted to give him a fresh start elsewhere. After all, he is only 22 years old and could find a new gear with a change of scenery.
The former Auburn Tiger is slated to become a restricted free agent in July. But if he isn't in the Cavaliers' future plans and they don't want to let him walk for nothing next summer, expect Gansey to work the phones to get some sort of return for Okoro ahead of February's trade deadline.